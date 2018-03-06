The Bachelor: Twitter reacts to Arie and Lauren's engagement

Paul Hebert/ABC
Samantha Highfill
March 06, 2018 AT 10:10 PM EST

In the past 48 hours, Bachelor Nation watched as Arie proposed to two different women. On Monday, he dumped Lauren and asked Becca to marry him. Then less than an hour later — in TV time, that is — he dumped Becca in the hopes of rekindling things with Lauren.

Tuesday then featured Arie flying to Virginia and asking Lauren if she’d take him back. She said yes, and a few months later — in real time — they appeared as a couple on the After the Final Rose special. There, they shared the next steps for their relationship: Lauren is planning to relocate to Arizona to be with Arie. But first! Arie got down on one knee and, in front of the live studio audience, proposed to Lauren. Spoiler: She said yes.

Throughout Tuesday’s entire two-hour show, viewers (and Bachelor Nation alums) alike shared their feelings on Twitter. See some of their reactions below:

