The Bachelor: Twitter reacts to Arie and Lauren's engagement

In the past 48 hours, Bachelor Nation watched as Arie proposed to two different women. On Monday, he dumped Lauren and asked Becca to marry him. Then less than an hour later — in TV time, that is — he dumped Becca in the hopes of rekindling things with Lauren.

Tuesday then featured Arie flying to Virginia and asking Lauren if she’d take him back. She said yes, and a few months later — in real time — they appeared as a couple on the After the Final Rose special. There, they shared the next steps for their relationship: Lauren is planning to relocate to Arizona to be with Arie. But first! Arie got down on one knee and, in front of the live studio audience, proposed to Lauren. Spoiler: She said yes.

Throughout Tuesday’s entire two-hour show, viewers (and Bachelor Nation alums) alike shared their feelings on Twitter. See some of their reactions below:

Catherine is starting to rage over here after hearing about Arie’s phone calls. She’s yelling at the TV and I can’t calm her down. #thebachelor — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) March 7, 2018

I have never yelled at my TV more than I have in the past two days. #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/MMjQDZM06Y — Alison Herrmann (@AlisonHerrmann) March 7, 2018

It has been at most four or five days. #Arie is already “1000% over” Becca. He hasn’t shed a single tear. He is happily making out with Lauren. This man must have ice in his veins. #TheBachelor — Kate Coyne (@KatePeople) March 7, 2018

Dear @ariejr DON'T come back to AZ! We don't want you here!!! You're a disgrace…. #TheBachelor — Olleanie (@LeanOllie) March 7, 2018

I WOULD BE PISSED if I got proposed to in the atmosphere of this mess. He better not drop a knee right here. #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/UgOjGorglV — Raven Gates (@ravengates09) March 7, 2018

#TheBachelor I hope Arie had to pay for this engagement ring. — Joseph Jaffa (@JJaffa) March 7, 2018

He just proposed in front of his ex-fiance though…. #TheBachelor — Amanda Blakeslee (@AmandaReneex3x3) March 7, 2018

i actually can’t believe Arie just proposed….i mean this whole thing was bad but come ON #AfterTheFinalRose #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/0vII5iOkYr — nicole volino (@gabilliamisfor) March 7, 2018

I cannot think of a more tacky way to get engaged #thebachelor #afterthefinalrose — Emily Wessel (@EmWess) March 7, 2018

I feel disrespected for Becca! They really let him propose while she is in the same building, it is never ending!!!! #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/g9V36QPAFT — Lyinda 🙋🏻 (@LyindaLynn) March 7, 2018