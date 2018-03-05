The Bachelor season 22 finale: And the winner is...

Spoiler alert: If you don’t want to know the results of the Bachelor finale, stop reading now!

Arie’s second chance at love has come to an end. Well, at least the televised part. After having his heart broken on national TV by Emily Maynard back in 2012, Arie Luyendyk Jr. returned for season 22 for his shot at being The Bachelor. And in the end, he got down on one knee and proposed to…

Becca!

After saying goodbye to Lauren, Arie told Becca, “I am very lucky that you’ve been on this journey with me. And through all of it, you’ve given me so much confidence along the way. Because of that, my love for you is unmeasurable.” He then proceeded to get down on one knee and tell Becca, “This morning I woke up and I thought about you, and I thought about you and our kids together; I thought about us when we’re old. I choose you today, but I choose you every day from here on out. I love you so much.” He then popped the question, to which Becca said YES.

And yet, that was not where the finale ended. At this point, Bachelor fans should’ve known to expect some drama from a three-hour event, and that’s precisely what they got. Just moments after viewers watched Arie propose to Becca, the third hour cut to the couple’s life after the show — but before the After the Final Rose special — where something was off. Arie was questioning his decision. And ultimately, he decided to break things off with Becca in the hopes that Lauren would take him back. As those of us in Bachelor Nation say, he pulled a Mesnick.

