Colbert on Sam Nunberg's wild news day: 'You know Mueller can arrest you, right?'

TONIGHT: Stephen stayed glued to cable news today, tracking the frantic movements of former Trump aide Sam Nunberg. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/0OiDRWgCgo — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 6, 2018

Sam Nunberg’s Monday domination of television continued into late night.

Earlier in the day, the former Trump campaign aide appeared on MSNBC and twice on CNN, defiantly refusing to comply with a grand jury subpoena in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. During Monday’s Late Show, Colbert joked about what other networks Nunberg might have been a guest on.

“I believe at 5 he called in to HGTV to incriminate himself on Flip or Flop,” Colbert said. “I’m pretty sure after Mueller gets through with him, it’s gonna be flip.”

Colbert also played a clip from Nunberg’s second CNN interview, in which he was asked by Jake Tapper if he was willing to go jail. After a pause, Nunberg responded, “I’m not cooperating. Arrest me.”

“You know Mueller can arrest you, right?” Colbert cracked. “That’s like saying ‘Eat me’ to Hannibal Lecter. It doesn’t work out well.”

Watch the clip above for more. The Late Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.