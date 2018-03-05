Well Bachelor Nation, was tonight’s three-hour event the most dramatic Bachelor finale ever? It was certainly a contender.

After Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposed to Becca at the final rose ceremony, the show ended. But, in an uncommon move for the show, the cameras continued to follow the couple after the finale but before the After the Final Rose special. Why? Because Arie changed his mind.

In the finale’s third hour, Arie broke up with Becca in the hopes of pursuing something with Lauren (assuming she’ll take him back). And as many feelings as Becca had listening to Arie end the engagement he just began, Twitter had even more feelings. Check out some of the best tweets about the finale switch-up:

For the second night in a row “GET OUT” is what people are screaming at their tv screens #TheBachelorFinale — Kiersten Wills (@kier1imports) March 6, 2018

“I’m not, like, going to hug you goodbye.” #TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/Zxwi7gGDDs — J to the Ro (@stellarosa27) March 6, 2018

I kind of wish he’d proposed to Krystal bc she would have ripped him to pieces #TheBachelor #thebachelorfinale pic.twitter.com/OJ1OkHfPWZ — letstalktv (@letstalktvtime) March 6, 2018

Do you know who wouldn’t have proposed if he wasn’t 100% sure? #TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/v7Im7RKFuk — Kelly (@kellymo222) March 6, 2018

Funny, I feel the same way about watching this season. #TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/Vabw2If8n4 — Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) March 6, 2018

me when arie kept opening his mouth to talk to Becca as if anything he said would make it better #TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/nsJtb8x5AD — Ashlee Harrison (@ashleeharrrison) March 6, 2018

Well I used to hate Mesnick for what he did, but @ariejr took it to a whole new level. Congrats on being the most hated bachelor!!! #TheBachelorFinale — Mary Kate Kowalsky (@KathyMyNameIs) March 6, 2018

Watching #TheBachelorFinale is like watching a car crash, you want to look away because it’s a horrible thing, but you just can’t 🌹 pic.twitter.com/DUdVf5Nmon — emma schuda (@EmmaSchuda) March 6, 2018

Every woman approached by Arie after watching this. #TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/PnLvIa2qZS — Colin Donnell (@colindonnell) March 6, 2018

What were your feelings about the Bachelor finale? See how Arie’s plan plays out on tomorrow’s After the Final Rose at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.