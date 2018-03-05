Well Bachelor Nation, was tonight’s three-hour event the most dramatic Bachelor finale ever? It was certainly a contender.
After Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposed to Becca at the final rose ceremony, the show ended. But, in an uncommon move for the show, the cameras continued to follow the couple after the finale but before the After the Final Rose special. Why? Because Arie changed his mind.
In the finale’s third hour, Arie broke up with Becca in the hopes of pursuing something with Lauren (assuming she’ll take him back). And as many feelings as Becca had listening to Arie end the engagement he just began, Twitter had even more feelings. Check out some of the best tweets about the finale switch-up:
What were your feelings about the Bachelor finale? See how Arie’s plan plays out on tomorrow’s After the Final Rose at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
