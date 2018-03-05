See how the Mom cast and crew celebrated Allison Janney's Oscar win

It was back to work Monday for Oscar winner Allison Janney on the set of CBS’ Mom, but at least she had a bunch of roses and bottles of celebratory apple cider waiting for her.

Before this morning’s 11 a.m. PT table read, Mom star Anna Faris gave a speech while the entire cast and crew toasted Janney, this year’s winner for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in I, Tonya. The producers then presented Janney with a bouquet of 90 roses — a nod to Oscar’s 90th anniversary (get EW’s special edition here) — while the actress passed around her Oscar so everyone could snap a picture with it.

A writer’s assistant also made Janney a special T-shirt that reads “I survived awards season and all I got was this lousy T-shirt.”

In addition to her first ever Oscar, Janney earned a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild award for playing Tonya Harding’s mom LaVona in the movie that starred Margo Robbie as the embattled skater.

On Mom, Janney plays Bonnie, the sober mom of Anna Faris’ character Christy. She and the rest of the cast will participate in this year’s PaleyFest at the Dolby Theater on March 24.

The comedy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.