SNL: Alec Baldwin's Trump says Wakanda is 'beating' America right now

Black Panther isn’t just dominating the box office — its fictional country Wakanda is beating the U.S. too, at least according to Alex Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump.

Saturday Night Live returned from a month off with Anderson Cooper (Alex Moffat) setting the scene for the president’s bipartisan meeting, which was held in response to last month’s deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. “In times like this we look to our leaders for guidance,” he says. “But instead, we’ll hear from Donald Trump.”

Baldwin’s Trump has a very different stance on gun control than the actual president, suggesting a plan of action to stop violence. “No one is allowed to have a gun — not even whites,” he declares. “I can only run into so many schools and save everybody.”

He moved on to address the latest departure by a member of his administration: former White House communications director Hope Hicks. “She’s like a daughter to me, so smart, so hot,” opined Trump. “Jared Kushner is basically the hottest chick left in the place and he’s probably going to jail soon.”

Then, the man whose slogan is “Make America Great Again,” voiced concern that America is only a “top five” country. “We could do better,” said the president. “They’re all beating us: China, Japan, Wakanda. Wakanda is laughing at us. They’ve got flying cars, people, in Wakanda.”

