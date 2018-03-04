SNL spoofs Oscars with sexual harassment awards The Grabbies

Awards season may be coming to a close with this weekend’s Oscars, but Saturday Night Live worked in one more event to hand out accolades: The Grabbies!

Following a year of many high-profile members of Hollywood being accused of sexual harassment and misconduct, SNL tapped into that for the awards show, which “celebrates this year’s worst behavior in entertainment.”

Live from the red carpet, Danny Kilmartin (Beck Bennett) and Yolanda Beaks (Cecily Strong) interviewed some of the night’s big honorees, including Tom Sturgeson (Alex Moffat). “It’s really upsetting to be here tonight,” said the Handsiest Actor nominee. “I gave out a lot of unwanted massages to my female costars. Also, I showed an intern my penis and said, ‘Any ideas?’”

Strong’s character sure thinks it “sounds like award-winning behavior,” but Sturgeson doesn’t want to jinx it since the “competition is so stiff.” “I’m sorry… poor choice of words,” he admitted. “I just mean everyone’s rock hard to be here.”

Among the other categories are Most Open Robe, Best Non Apology, and the Cecil B. Molestin’ Award. “When I started out in this business I was just a kid with two hands, one floppy penis, and no sense of boundaries,” said lifetime achievement honoree Ronald Kellogg (Kenan Thompson), whose date was a prostitute (Heidi Gardner). “And now look at me! Praise to the devil. And if the clean-up crew at the Peninsula Hotel is watching: Get to bed, you guys. You’re gonna have a big morning tomorrow.”

While Charles Barkley popped in as Best Non Apology nominee Tim Franklin (“His hand is already on the small of my back,” Strong announces at the top of his interview), the most historic nomination goes to Catherine LeBourge (Aidy Bryant), The Grabbies’ first ever female nominee. “I bit off an intern’s penis,” revealed LeBourge, who worked on The Shape of Water. “It was actually my job to get the fish horny.”

See the full video above.