Alan Alda pays tribute to M*A*S*H costar David Ogden Stiers

So long, friend.

On Sunday, Alan Alda paid tribute to his former M*A*S*H costar David Ogden Stiers, who died of cancer Saturday at the age of 75. Stiers played Maj. Charles Winchester on the CBS comedy from 1977-1983.

“David Ogden Stiers. I remember how you skateboarded to work every day down busy LA streets,” Alda wrote on Twitter. How, once you glided into Stage 9, you were Winchester to your core. How gentle you were, how kind, except when devising the most vicious practical jokes. We love you, David. Goodbye.”

Stiers earned two Emmy nominations for his role as a talented surgeon on M*A*S*H. He replaced Larry Linville (Frank Burns), who left the series in 1978.

Stiers went on to make regular appearances on North and South, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Matlock, Touched by an Angel, and Frasier. He earned a third Emmy nomination in 1984 for his portrayal of United States Olympic Committee founder William Milligan Sloane in the NBC miniseries The First Olympics: Athens 1896.