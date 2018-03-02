Each week, we break down the biggest moments from DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Black Lightning, and Arrow — both here on EW.com and on SiriusXM’s EW Live every Friday during Superhero Insider.

This week, Amaya found new strength on Legends of Tomorrow, DeVoe made yet another mysterious move on The Flash, Black Lightning featured a father-daughter fight, and Teams Arrow, old and new, went toe-to-toe on Arrow. Here are the highlights:

DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW

Yes, Ava and Sara’s awkward first date was delightfully adorable, but the real star of the hour was Maisie Richardson-Sellers. It was fascinating to see Amaya doubting herself and her skills, trying to fake her way through a mission that results in the loss of her totem, but still rising to the occasion and living up to her (joke) moniker, the Dread Pirate Jiwe. Nice touch to see the bottle of rum now read Captain Jiwe. —Natalie Abrams

THE FLASH

I’m the first to admit that I wasn’t a huge fan of Ralph Dibny’s when he came in, but the character has evolved. I mean, the hour featured Team Flash trying to protect a female bus meta and he didn’t make one inappropriate joke. Actually, he was quite sweet on her, trying to protect DeVoe’s latest target to no avail. But it’s also given Ralph a new motivation to take down DeVoe in revenge. And for that? I’m all-in. —N.A.

BLACK LIGHTNING

This week, Jefferson found out about Anissa’s powers, and Anissa finally learned her dad was Black Lightning. I knew these secrets would come out sooner rather than later, but I didn’t expect it to happen after Jefferson fought his own daughter, which was kind brutal to watch, especially once Jefferson realized exactly who he just knocked out. I love the above photo because it reminds me of everything from Michaelangelo’s Pietà to Lois Lane tearfully holding a dead Superman after his fight with Doomsday. —Chancellor Agard

ARROW

After weeks of growing tension, Team Arrow’s conflict with Not Team Arrow finally turned violent. Unfortunately, Arrow‘s little civil war just doesn’t hit as hard as it should because the conflict is rather undercooked and could easily be solved if the teams just spoke to each other and had even an ounce of self-awareness. Yes, Team Arrow made some mistakes, but Not Team Arrow is far from blameless in this conflict. Curtis literally hacked Diggle’s implant, which crosses a major line. Yet, Curtis and Not Team Arrow still feel they’re in a position to tell Diggle and Felicity that they’re done with them? Like Natalie, I’m definitely done with the new guys after this week’s episode. —C.A.

This Week’s Crossover Moments

On Legends of Tomorrow, Wally mentions that he can only get drunk off the rocket fuel-like concoction that The Flash‘s Cisco has created.

