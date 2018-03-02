Stranger Things 3 to bring back season 2 breakout and add new mysterious character

Things are getting more interesting in Hawkins, Indiana.

Netflix has announced that Priah Ferguson, who played Lucas’ opinionated sister Erica in Things 2 and became a fan favorite, will be recurring in the third installment of the series. Erica’s group of friends will also be seen as she “finds herself on a wild mission to save Hawkins from a dangerous and unexpected new threat,” according to the streaming service.

Also, Maya Thurman-Hawke, the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, has been cast as a new series regular. The actress will play Robin, who’s described as “an alternative girl who is equal parts sharp and playful. Bored with her mundane day job, she just wants a little excitement in her life… and gets more than she bargained for when she uncovers a dark secret in Hawkins.”

The third installment of Things, created by The Duffer Brothers, is currently being written and does not yet have a premiere date.