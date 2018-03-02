Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington to star in Little Fires Everywhere TV adaptation

EW has confirmed Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington will be starring in a potential TV adaptation of Celeste Ng’s bestselling novel Little Fires Everywhere.

The book was Reese’s book club’s September pick, and the actress quickly scooped up the rights for adaptation through her production company, Hello Sunshine, after it had been published. The show will be produced in conjunction with ABC Signature Studios and Kerry Washington’s Simpson Street.

Ng’s novel centers on a mysterious arson and a controversial adoption of a Chinese-American baby in an affluent Ohio suburb in which the white adopted parents fight the birth mother for custody.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, relayed that a string of network executives took meetings at Hello Sunshine on Wednesday, vying to become the home of the new show.

Little Fires Everywhere would mark Kerry Washington’s first TV role after her starring turn as Olivia Pope on ABC’s long-running Shonda Rhimes drama Scandal. In addition to the newly announced (Meryl Streep-featuring) second season of Big Little Lies, Witherspoon has also announced a yet-untitled morning show she will cohost with Jennifer Aniston for Apple. Witherspoon’s company is also executive-producing a Kristin Wiig comedy and an Octavia Spencer vehicle, also for Apple.

Liz Tigelaar (Life Unexpected, Bates Motel) is slated to write and show-run Little Fires Everywhere, with Ng on board as a producer.