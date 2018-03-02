Orange Is the New Black stars crash a lesbian wedding in Australia — and things get emotional

There’s a whole lotta love happening Down Under.

Orange Is The New Black stars Lea DeLaria, Danielle Brooks, and Yael Stone were recently in Australia for a Netflix press tour related to Sydney’s Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, which kicks off Saturday. Coincidentally, local Aussies Tegan and Lousie were getting married during the visit, taking advantage of Australia’s recent legalization of same-sex marriage, and Tegan couldn’t think of a better way to surprise her OITNB-obsessed bride than to invite DeLaria.

Luckily for fans, Netflix has the receipts. In a video of the surprise, Lousie appears overjoyed by the appearance. It gets even better when DeLaria, a.k.a “Big Boo,” announces that she brought along Brooks and Stone, who emerge from behind the stage. Cue the newlywed’ jaws dropping to the floor.

“As an Australian, we’ve waited a long time for this to happen,” said an emotional Stone. “And we’re really, really proud that we can be here and celebrate you guys individually and celebrate this change across this beautiful country that needed to change. This is a beautiful moment and thank you for sharing it with us!”

DeLaria even took the stage to sing a bit of Ella Fitzgerald’s “Taking a Chance on Love” with jazzy accompaniment.

Joining the Orange Is the New Black stars during the parade will be former co-star Samira Wiley, Christian Navarro and Alisha Boe of 13 Reasons Why, Johnathan Groff from Mindhunter, and Dannii Minogue of Ultimate Beastmaster.

Gush over the cute video on top.