Jessica Alba joins Gabrielle Union in NBC's Bad Boys spin-off pilot

Gabrielle Union has found the Will Smith to her Martin Lawrence.

Jessica Alba has signed on to executive produce and star in NBC’s untitled Bad Boys spin-off pilot alongside Union, playing the LAPD partner of the Bad Boys 2 alum.

The prospective series from The Blacklist alums Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier will follow Union’s Syd Burnett, sister to Marcus (Martin Lawrence) and love interest to Mike (Will Smith), from Miami to Los Angeles. The former DEA agent will now be working as an LAPD detective and be partnered with Alba’s Nancy McKenna, an Army veteran and stepmother to her husband’s two children.

Alba’s casting marks her first series regular TV role since she starred in James Cameron’s Dark Angel, which ran on Fox from 2000 to 2002. The Fantastic Four actress most recently served as a judge on Apple’s Planet of the Apps.

The expansion of the Bad Boys universe comes with the future of the long-gestating third film in limbo as Bad Boys for Life was previously removed from Sony’s release schedule, while Lawrence has expressed doubt it will ever happen.

“I don’t think we’re going to get one, not the way everything’s turning out,” he told EW last year. “If they wanted to do it, I’m ready, but I don’t have control of that. That’s the studio’s decision.”