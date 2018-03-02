Blindspot boss teases truth behind Project Dragonfly

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Friday’s episode of Blindspot. Read at your own risk!

Big secrets are about to come spilling out on Blindspot.

The main crux of Blindspot‘s third season has been Roman (Luke Mitchell) aiming to uncover the dirty secrets of the people Jane (Jaimie Alexander) has aligned with via her new tattoos. Viewers knew early on that Zapata (Audrey Esparza) and her CIA boss Keaton had been hiding some sort of secret having to do with some of the ink on Jane’s skin, and Friday’s episode offered up a major clue as to what it is.

When Nas (Archie Panjabi) returned to the team with new information, she covertly inquired whether Patterson (Ashley Johnson) in particular had discovered Project Dragonfly yet, noting that Zapata would become very unpopular among her friends once the truth came out.

“Project Dragonfly is a thread that we’ve been dangling since our season premiere this year,” executive producer Martin Gero tells EW. “It’s an ultra-secret CIA project that Keaton and Zapata are involved with, and they’re obviously worried about the rest of the team finding out.”

Suffice it to say, the truth will come out within the next few episodes, as Gero promises fans they won’t have to wait much longer for answers. “Once Zapata feels like it’s an inevitability that Patterson and Rich will put it together, she tries to get out in front of it, but the damage has been done,” Gero says, noting that while the truth won’t necessarily divide the whole team, “There will be a character or two that will feel very betrayed by Zapata.”

Blindspot airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.