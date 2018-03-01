Scandal-Murder crossover: Olivia takes a step toward redemption

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from the Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder crossover.

Though Olivia Pope was ultimately able to help Annalise Keating score a big victory with her class-action lawsuit, it was Scandal’s leading lady who had a major breakthrough during the crossover with How to Get Away With Murder on Thursday.

The crossover picked up roughly three months after Olivia’s (Kerry Washington) fall from grace, just enough time that she might be back on the right path. The problem? No one believes she’s helping Annalise (Viola Davis) for entirely pure reasons. Instead, Mellie (Bellamy Young), Jake (Scott Foley), and Quinn (Katie Lowes) all think Olivia is attempting to use this case to return to power — and they’ll stop at nothing to prevent that, including leaking to the press that she was actually fired from the White House.

However, Fitz (Tony Goldwyn) is able to recognize — and ultimately prompt Olivia to do the same — that she actually is trying to push this case through because it matters. As she apologizes to the ones she’s hurt on TV, viewers get to see the season 1 Olivia Pope, the white-hat-wearing Gladiator who is truly fighting for good. In fact, after Quinn offers an olive branch of information, Olivia passes on a chance to blackmail a vote in their favor and instead insists the judge vote with his conscience. That vote brings the women to the Supreme Court, though we won’t hear the ultimate decision until the final two episodes of Murder’s fourth season.

Olivia Pope has a long way to go on her road to redemption, but this was certainly a start. And with only six episodes left in the series, the question remains whether Olivia Pope will ultimately get a happy ending. Read our interview with Washington to get scoop on that here.

Scandal airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET, followed by How to Get Away with Murder at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.