How Rose Leslie avoids Game of Thrones spoilers from Kit Harington

These days, the temptation for spoilers from Game of Thrones is just too strong. The drama is, after all, in the midst of shooting its final season.

That’s why Rose Leslie has developed a system to make sure she’s never presented with the opportunity to get scoop from her fiancé Kit Harington, a.k.a. Jon Snow on GOT: She simply doesn’t look at him when he’s reading a script from the HBO drama.

“I for sure ask Kit not to show me his excitement after he has read an episode, simply because I don’t want to read anything in his eyes,” says Leslie, who met Harington while starring on GOT from 2012-14. “I know the anticipation is killing a lot of people, and my God the build-up is fantastic. I can’t wait until next year. So when he’s at the other end of the room and reading the episode, it’s like, no … we are not going to have eye contact for a long time. Go make a cup of tea. Calm down.”

Patrick Harbron/CBS

These days, Leslie is talking up the second season of The Good Fight, the spinoff of The Good Wife that begins streaming this Sunday on CBS All Access. The action will pick up several months after her character, attorney Maia Rindell, served time in jail; the feds arrested her in connection with the disappearance of her Ponzi-scheming dad Henry (Paul Guilfoyle)during last season’s finale. As of Sunday’s premiere episode, Henry is still on the lam, and FBI investigator Madeline Starkey (the delicious Jane Lynch) feels like Maia is hiding something.

“Now she has an ankle bracelet on, so I rather fabulously got to wear some flashy trousers rather than the kind of dresses and the skirts,” explains Leslie. “There has been time for Maia to heal but she is going to suffer the consequences of her father’s appalling behavior and abandonment issues. That dilemma that she has gone through has allowed for her to mature and harden, and as a result, evolve.”