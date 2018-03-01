Christina Aguilera to appear on RuPaul's Drag Race season 10

No, that’s not Farrah Moan coming back for round two: Christina Aguilera is officially sashaying her way to RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The legendary pop diva announced Thursday she will guest judge on the Drag Race season 10 opener, one year after fellow music icon Lady Gaga kicked off season 9 with a monumental appearance on the reality competition series.

“It’s showtime!” Aguilera tweeted alongside a short preview of her belting a huge note on the Drag Race main stage. “Let’s go girls.”

It’s showtime! Let’s go girls. Don’t miss me on the season X premiere of @RuPaulsDragRace March 22 at 8/7c! #DragRaceXtina pic.twitter.com/OxrdHYD4Vh — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) March 1, 2018

VH1 previously announced the 14-strong season 10 cast during the Feb. 22 episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3.

“While preparing for season 10, I realized that one of our contestants was 11 years old when we first launched Drag Race,” RuPaul said of the fresh batch of queens. “The fact that we’re still here and still going strong is because of our talented queens. They are the heart and soul of the series. And as they continue to evolve and push the boundaries of drag, so does Drag Race.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10 premieres March 22 on VH1.