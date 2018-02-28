No flipping! See the exclusive poster for HBO doc The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling

Two years after the death of Garry Shandling, the comedy giant’s friend and collaborator Judd Apatow has directed The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling, a two-part documentary which debuts on HBO March 26 and 27.

“[It’s] a very deep look at Garry Shandling’s life and career,” says Apatow, whose previous directorial credits include Knocked Up, Trainwreck, and the recent Avett Brothers doc May It Last, which he made with Michael Bonfiglio. “He kept journals for 30 years and we use his journals to help tell the story.”

Apatow’s look at the star of The Larry Sanders Show star features contributions from James L. Brooks, Jim Carrey, Sacha Baron Cohen, David Coulier, Jon Favreau, Jay Leno, Kevin Nealon, Conan O’Brien, Bob Saget, Jerry Seinfeld, and Sarah Silverman.

See the trailer for The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling above and exclusively check out the documentary’s new poster, below.