Omarosa: 'We'll have to wait and see' if the country will be okay under Trump

Former White House staffer and Celebrity Big Brother newsmaker Omarosa Manigault says only time will tell whether the country will be all right under President Donald Trump.

Manigault’s latest comments on the topic came in response to her telling Celebrity Big Brother housemate Ross Matthews that the U.S. is going to “not be okay” under Trump’s leadership. During an appearance on The Late Show Wednesday, she clarified that the moment was “part of a bigger discussion” about immigration.

“I believe that the immigration debate will continue, and it’s very difficult and complicated subject,” Manigault told host Stephen Colbert. “And I don’t believe that it can be resolved simply, and that was a part of the discussion, and that’s why I was a bit emotional.” She added, “We have an opportunity to make it okay, and I don’t want 15 seconds on a reality show to encapsulate such a serious topic.”

Colbert continued to press Manigault, who previously served as director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaisons, asking her straight up, “Is everything going to be okay under Donald Trump?” Her answer: “We’ll have to wait and see.”

@Omarosa​ tells Stephen what she meant by "we're not going to be okay" when she confided in her @CBSBigBrother housemate @helloross.

Watch the clip above for more. The Late Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.