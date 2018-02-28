Jersey Shore Family Vacation renewed for season 2

The cast of Jersey Shore hasn’t even left the East Coast yet, but they’re already scheduled for another Family Vacation.

With more than a month to go before your favorite meatballs and the MVP trio return to MTV for the first season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the show has already been renewed for a second season.

The reunion series takes the original cast Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino to the beaches of Miami for some crazy shenanigans — well, as crazy as it can get when their families are tagging along too! Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola isn’t joining the gang as they head south for some fist-pumping, T-shirt time, and grenade-dodging, but maybe she’ll return for the next trip.

While the cast will make Miami the destination for their first family reunion, it’s likely they’ll hit up somewhere new the second time around, though there’s no word yet which lucky town they’ll descend upon.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres April 5 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.