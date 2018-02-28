Blindspot books Bill Nye… as Patterson's father?!

Can Bill Nye the Science Guy crack some of Jane Doe’s tattoos?

EW has learned that the renowned science educator is going to appear on an episode of Blindspot — but there’s a twist.

Though Nye will be appearing as himself, he’s also playing the father of Patterson (Ashley Johnson), which raises so many intriguing questions. Namely, does this mean we’re finally going to find out Patterson’s name? And since she is the daughter of Nye, does that mean Patterson is her first name and Nye is her last name? We need answers!

Greetings peoples — I’ll be making an appearance on @NBCBlindspot. Don’t miss it if you can. #Blindspot pic.twitter.com/jpHkryOQbv — Bill Nye (@BillNye) February 28, 2018

Further details on what Nye will be doing are being kept under wraps, but he’s slated to pop up in one episode later this season.

Blindspot airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.