Watch a Survivor: Ghost Island immunity challenge rehearsal

We are getting closer and closer to the Survivor: Ghost Island two-hour premiere on Feb. 28 on CBS. But here’s a little behind-the-scenes treat to tide you over until then — a video showing a rehearsal of what was supposed to be the first immunity challenge of the season.

Heavy winds and swells out in the water forced the challenge to be pushed back to the second immunity contest of the season, with a land-based competition being subbed in at the last minute, and you will get to see both challenges in the two-hour premiere.

In this one, yours truly teamed up with Cameron Mathison from Entertainment Tonight to take on three-time Survivor Andrea Boehlke and ET Canada‘s Erin Cebula. Who emerges victorious? Watch the video above to find out — and, more importantly, see what the contestants themselves will be facing. (And yes, I shot my baskets underhand Rick Barry-style. Hey, it worked!)