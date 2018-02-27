Ryan Seacrest to continue filming ABC's American Idol and Live With Kelly & Ryan

Ryan Seacrest is staying put at both ABC’s daytime talk show Live With Kelly & Ryan and the network’s American Idol reboot, the latter of which he’s filming for the upcoming season later this week, EW has learned.

Seacrest’s employment there is congruent with his continued relationship at E!, which earlier this month concluded an investigation into sexual harassment claims brought against the TV and radio personality by a former stylist, finding “insufficient evidence” to substantiate the accusations.

ABC declined to comment.

Seacrest first denied what he called “reckless allegations” in November, which at the time were made privately by Suzie Hardy. Hardy worked with Seacrest at E! News and claimed to the cable network that he “behaved inappropriately toward her,” but no other details were available at the time.

Weeks after E!’s conclusion of its investigation, which the network says was conducted by outside counsel, Hardy detailed to Variety her sexual harassment and assault claims against Seacrest, which were published Monday. Among other things, Hardy alleged that Seacrest grabbed her crotch multiple times, and that he rubbed his erection on her while wearing only his underwear as they prepared him for the Academy Awards. She also claimed that E!’s human-resources executives approached her in 2013 about Seacrest’s alleged behavior and, after telling them “everything,” she was told two weeks later that her employment would end a week after the upcoming Academy Awards, where she had no contact with Seacrest.

On Tuesday, Seacrest fired back, calling Variety’s story “salacious” and again denying the “horrible” allegations (read his full statement here). He also said Hardy offered on “multiple occasions” to “withdraw her claims if I paid her millions of dollars.” (Hardy’s attorney Howard King told Variety that neither he nor his client asked Seacrest, E!, or its parent company for money. King did not immediately reply to EW’s request for comment.)

Amid the renewed allegations, Seacrest still appeared Tuesday on Live, though neither he nor cohost Kelly Ripa addressed the claims. Seacrest will also host E!’s live Oscars red carpet preshow on Sunday. ABC’s American Idol reboot premieres March 11.