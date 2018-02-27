Meghan McCain responds to Ivanka Trump calling questions 'inappropriate:' 'That's not how it works'

Meghan McCain is taking Ivanka Trump to task for her deflection of a reporter’s questions about accusations of sexual harassment levied against her father.

“That’s not how it works,” McCain said, addressing the issue on ABC’s The View. “When you’re in, you’re in, and nothing is off limits, that’s how it works.”

"THAT'S NOT HOW IT WORKS": @MeghanMcCain talks being a political surrogate for her father after Ivanka Trump called an interview question about Pres. Trump "inappropriate": "If you want to be President of the United States—and your family is on board—nothing can be off limits." pic.twitter.com/kZl1nGi8X3 — The View (@TheView) February 27, 2018

McCain, who has at times served as a political surrogate for her father Sen. John McCain, was responding to an interview in which Ivanka Trump called a reporter’s question about the president’s accusers “inappropriate.” McCain and the rest of The View panel, including guest Patton Oswalt, addressed the issues with Ivanka Trump shutting down the reporter, arguing that her lobbying for a job in the White House meant that any questions were fair game.

“It’s a very strict line, and again, there are children of politicians who are very private. My little sister doesn’t do interviews, was never an official surrogate,” McCain said. “They’re two different hats, and it’s particularly cumbersome for the Trump administration because she is working in the White House and has an office in the West Wing.”

McCain went on to say that by its very nature, running for president opens you and your family up to any number of questions. “If you want to be president of the United States—and your family is on board—nothing can be off limits,” she concluded.

