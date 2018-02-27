Orphan Black co-creator tapped as showrunner for TNT's Snowpiercer series

TNT’s Snowpiercer has a new conductor.

Orphan Black co-creator Graeme Manson will serve as showrunner of the adaptation of Bong Joon-ho’s 2014 sci-fi film, the network announced Tuesday.

“Graeme’s extensive background in the sci-fi genre coupled with his brilliant work behind Orphan Black made him the perfect choice for this series,” said Sarah Aubrey, the network’s executive vice president of original programming, in a statement. “He is the best conductor to navigate the thought-provoking and delicate themes of the series while bringing this frozen, futuristic world to life.”

Along with John Fawcett, Manson created Orphan Black, the clone-centric BBC America series starring Tatiana Maslany that wrapped last August after five seasons. Manson was the most credited writer of the cult hit, penning every season’s premiere and finale.

Snowpiercer, meanwhile, is set seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland and focuses on human survivors inhabiting a gigantic, always-moving train that circles the globe. Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly and Tony winner Daveed Diggs lead the cast.