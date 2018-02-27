Sarah Shahi is slated to return to Chicago Fire for a season-ending arc.

The Person of Interest alum will reprise her role as Renée Royce for at least three episodes at the end of season, EW has learned exclusively.

Shahi first appeared on the NBC drama in season 1, when her character was rescued by Firehouse 51 after a car accident. Renée became romantically entailed with Severide (Taylor Kinney), though they quickly broke it off when she moved to Spain. She briefly returned in season 2 with news that she was pregnant, but when it turned out to not be Severide’s baby, the duo broke up for good.

When the character returns, Renée shows up to the firehouse because she needs some fire expertise for a law case she’s working on and thinks of Severide — and wants to make it up to him for the way she left in season 2. Of course, this comes at a very inopportune time for Severide.

The actress, whose credits also include Life and The L Word, will next star on NBC’s new drama Reverie, which does not yet have a premiere date.

Chicago Fire airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.