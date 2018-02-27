Big Little Lies brings back Adam Scott for season 2

At least one Elvis will return to Big Little Lies.

After previously revealing that all our favorite Monterey ladies will be back for the second season of the HBO drama, the network announced Tuesday that Adam Scott will be joining them.

The Parks and Recreation alum, who currently stars on Fox’s Ghosted, will reprise his role as Ed Mackenzie, the bearded husband of Reese Witherspoon’s Madeline. In season 2, Ed is “forced to confront major challenges in his marriage” — with some of those troubles presumably stemming from Madeline’s prior affair with a local theater director.

Season 2 is based on a story from BLL author Liane Moriarty, with David E. Kelley penning all seven episodes. Andrea Arnold takes over directing duties from Jean-Marc Vallée for the new season, which HBO says “will explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting. Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode … the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom.”