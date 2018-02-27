Wayward Pines has come and gone, but M. Night Shyamalan isn’t done with TV yet. EW can confirm that Apple has ordered a 10-episode, half-hour series from Shyamalan and Tony Basgallop. Details about the show are scarce, but it will be a “psychological thriller” in the tradition of Shyamalan’s best movies.

Created and written by Basgallop (24: Live Another Day; Hotel Babylon), Shyamalan will direct the show’s first episode and executive produce along with Ashwin Rajan (who worked on previous Shyamalan projects like Split and Wayward Pines), Jason Blumenthal, and others.

The untitled series joins a growing roster of upcoming Apple TV programs, including Amazing Stories (which recently lost showrunner Bryan Fuller), the docuseries Home, a drama from La La Land director Damien Chazelle, and a new space drama series from Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica, Outlander).