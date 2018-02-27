ABC orders Alec Baldwin talk show, sneak peek set to air post-Oscars

Alec Baldwin is jumping from Saturdays to Sundays.

An Emmy winner for his time on Saturday Night Live as Donald Trump, Baldwin has officially landed a talk show at ABC, EW has confirmed. The network has ordered eight episodes for later this year, but a sneak peek of Sundays with Alec Baldwin will air after this Sunday’s Academy Awards and feature sit-downs with Jerry Seinfeld and Kate McKinnon.

“I’m excited about this show and grateful to ABC for taking a chance on me in what is, admittedly, a crowded field,” Baldwin said in a statement. “I’ve enjoyed doing my podcast for WNYC and look forward to the challenge of doing a show on camera.”

“Alec’s intellect, wit and wealth of life experience afford him a voice and perspective we haven’t seen before in this format,” added ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey. “When we shot the pilot, we knew immediately we had something special that we couldn’t wait to share. We are excited to be working on a series that showcases Alec as one of today’s most compelling conversationalists and highlights the type of intimate discussions that he has captured on his podcast for years.”

Talks between Baldwin and ABC, the network for which he hosts Match Game, were first reported in December.

THR first reported the news of the show’s official order.