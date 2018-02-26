The Originals star Joseph Morgan joins new Fox pilot

Klaus Mikaelson has found his next victim. Sort of.

Joseph Morgan — best known for playing Klaus, the big bad hybrid, on The CW’s The Vampire Diaries and its spin-off, The Originals — has booked his first post-Klaus role on the small screen. EW has confirmed that Morgan will star in the pilot for Fox’s Untitled Robert Levine Project, which is based on Gone Baby Gone. In the pilot, which will follow a pair of private detectives in Boston, Morgan will play Patrick Kenzie. The character and his partner, Angela Gennaro, form Kenzie and Gennaro Investigations, “Dorchester’s Best Missing Persons.”

But fans haven’t seen the last of Klaus. In fact, the last time we saw him, his family was scattered all around the globe. And there’s no way that’s how the Mikaelson story ends. Although filming has wrapped, the fifth and final season of The Originals will premiere on Friday, April 20 on The CW.