Murphy Brown revival brings back Corky, Frank, and Miles

The band is getting back together.

CBS has announced that Candice Bergen’s former castmates — Faith Ford (Corky Sherwood), Joe Regalbuto (Frank Fontana), and Grant Shaud (Miles Silverberg) — will return for the reprisal of Murphy Brown.

In January, CBS announced it has given a 13-episode, series production commitment to a revival of the Diane English comedy that will bring back Bergen as an investigative journalist. The network is promising that the series, planned for the 2018-19 season, will “return to a world of cable news, social media, fake news, and a very different political and cultural climate.”

English will return as writer/executive producer for the multi-camera sitcom for Warner Bros. TV. Bergen will also be an executive producer.

The original series aired for 10 years from 1988 to 1998.

Have you forgotten what made Murphy Brown so great? You can find five reasons here.