Looks like Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) will be encountering some new faces.

Marvel’s The Punisher has added three new cast members to its ranks for season 2, Netflix announced Monday. Josh Stewart (Shooter) will join the series as Josh Pilgrim, who, according to the press release, is a seemingly taciturn man who moved on from a life of violence, but “circumstances will force him to use his old skills and bring him into Frank Castle’s world.” Floriana Lima (Lethal Weapon, Supergirl) will play Krista Dubois, “a smart, compassionate, and driven psychotherapist for military veterans.” And finally, Giorgia Whigham (Scream) will star as Amy Bendix, “a street-smart grifter with a mysterious past.” (Of the three characters, only Bendix appears to have a comic-book counterpart, a minor character who has only made a handful of appearances, the first of which was in Punisher: War Zone issue #24.)

“We are incredibly excited to have Josh, Floriana, and Giorgia joining the cast of Marvel’s The Punisher and seeing them bring their talents to the next chapter in the Frank Castle story,” showrunner and EP Steve Lightfoot said in the press release.

Executive produced by Lightfoot, Jeph Loeb, and Jim Chory, the second season of The Punisher will also feature returning cast members Bernthal, Ben Barnes, Amber Rose Revah, and Jason R. Moore.