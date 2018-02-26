Late-night hosts rip Trump's 'deranged' suggestion to arm teachers

Add Seth Meyers and Stephen Colbert to those not on board with Donald Trump’s suggestion that the answer to stopping school violence could be to arm teachers.

During his return from Late Night’s Olympic hiatus Monday, Meyers railed against the “deranged” idea, which the president has floated in the wake of the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida earlier this month. “Teachers need supplies, not guns,” Meyers said.

“This is one of the worst things about having Trump as president,” he continued. “Every time he goes on TV and blurts the dumbest things in the world, the rest of us have to debate it like it’s a real idea. He says, ‘Hey, I think we should take incredibly stressed out people who make $30,000 a year and give them guns,’ and then Wolf Blitzer has to stand there and go, ‘F—, well, let’s ask the panel.’”

Both Meyers and Colbert also weighed in on Trump saying he doesn’t want all teachers to have guns, only those with a “natural talent.”

“Maybe principals should just scout the shooting ranges,” Colbert cracked on The Late Show. “If you see someone who’s a good a shot, you say, ‘Congratulations, you’re teaching A.P. chemistry.’”

TONIGHT: Stephen reveals his morning routine: lather, rinse, and regret reading whatever Trump said. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/IPiSYZGvpS — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) February 27, 2018

Watch the videos above for more. The Late Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS, and Late Night airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. ET on NBC.