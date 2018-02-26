Ivanka Trump says NBC reporter's question about father's accusers is 'inappropriate'

In an interview with NBC News, Ivanka Trump shot down a question about the veracity of sexual misconduct claims that have been made against her father, President Donald Trump.

NBC’s Peter Alexander asked Ivanka, who serves as a senior advisor in the White House, whether she believes her father’s accusers. “I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father, when he’s affirmatively stated that there’s no truth to it,” she said. “I don’t think that’s a question you would ask many other daughters.”

Per CNN’s tally, at least 15 women have come forward alleging sexual misconduct by the president prior to his time in office. Their claims include allegations of lewd behavior, harassment, and assault. He has firmly denied all of the claims.

Though Ivanka called the question “inappropriate,” she ultimately answered the question. “I believe my father,” she stated. “I know my father. So, I think I have that right, as a daughter, to believe my father.”

The interview, which aired on Monday morning, followed her official appearance at the Winter Olympics in South Korea, where she represented the U.S. delegation during the closing ceremonies.

Watch the clip above.