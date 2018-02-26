CBS casts Michael Chiklis as — what else? — a veteran detective

Michael Chiklis may be donning a badge again for series TV.

EW has confirmed that The Shield star has been cast in drama pilot about cops and killers for CBS. It’s called Murder.

Based on a British miniseries and shot like a true-crime documentary, Murder focuses on veteran NYPD Det. Mason Garrity (Chiklis) and his rookie partner Ayana Lake (Teyonah Parris from Mad Men) as they investigate crimes. Like all pilots, Murder has to get a green light by the CBS brass before it’s picked up to series in May.

Chiklis won an Emmy for playing Det. Vic Mackey on FX’s The Shield. More recently, he played Capt. Nathaniel Barnes on Fox’s Gotham.

Deadline was first to report the news about the pilot.