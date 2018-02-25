Bruce Campbell says things 'go bad real quick' in Ash vs Evil Dead season 3

All is well in the world of Bruce Campbell’s Ash Williams as we rejoin the chainsaw-wielding demon-battler in his hometown at the start of Ash vs. Evil Dead season 3, which premieres tonight on STARZ.

“He’s doing infomercials, he’s taken over his dad’s hardware store, and he’s the hero of Elk Grove,” Campbell tells EW. “What could go wrong? No, it’s going to go bad real quick. Ash’s world is always going to go to s—. That’s what it’s all about. If Ash isn’t eating a s— sandwich, he starves.”

New characters this season include a daughter Ash didn’t know existed named Brandy (Arielle Carver-O’Neill). “It’s good for the story because the demons are like the mafia,” says Campbell. “If they can’t get to Ash, they’re going to go for the family.”

Read on for more from Campbell.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: How does Ash discover he has a daughter?

BRUCE CAMPBELL: The woman he got pregnant tracks him down and basically punches him in the face at the grand opening of his dad’s hardware store. So we don’t take long for the wheels to come off the tracks! Arielle Carver-O’Neill is quite lovely, and she’s from Australia, I think from Melbourne, and she’s going to earn her money this season, that’s for sure. She gets more blood than I do!

What is up with Pablo (Ray Santiago) and Kelly (Dana DeLorenzo) in season 3?

Pablo is related to a brujo (sorcerer), so we’re going to grow a little bit more on his abilities to read ancient texts and to interpret visions. He’s going to kind of grow in his own right, and start to get brujo mystical abilities himself, so he’s going to become very handy as the season progresses. Kelly is going to develop more of her own badassery. She’s going to deal a lot with Ruby this year, played by the great Lucy Lawless. Ruby is fully evil this season, and so she had to be dealt with. We’re going to try and wrap a few stories up this season and get a little more into the Joseph Campbell mythology. Ash is not just a loser in a trailer home; his drawing is in an ancient book. Why him? Why has he been chosen?

Did you emerge physically unscathed from shooting the season?

For the most part, yeah. Last season, I blew a hamstring. This year? No. It was just general wear and tear. I feel like I was Tom Brady getting through another season. When you see some of these fight scenes, crap’s going to happen. Mostly though, it falls on the shoulders of my excellent stuntman, Raicho Vasilev, from Bulgaria. I’ll hear these tremendous crashes from across the set and I’ll go, “Raicho, how’d it go?” He’ll go, “F— this s—, boss!” And I know he’s having a good time.

Is there going to be a season 4?

We won’t know till the middle of March. We’re in the horrible television limbo right now.

Will the Evil Dead franchise return to the big screen anytime soon?

We’re going to see what the TV gods have in store for us. We’re ready either way. If they take us off the air, we can think about another movie. And if they don’t, we can just keep plugging away.