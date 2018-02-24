This Is Us stars finish filming season 2: 'Can't wait to get back for season 3'

Just a few weeks ago, Jack Pearson left this planet. Now it’s time to lay season 2 of This Is Us to rest.

The NBC family drama finished production on its current season on Friday. “Officially wrapped #ThisIsUs season 2,” tweeted Milo Ventimiglia, a.k.a. the Pearson patriarch who is very much still part of the series. “Hope y’all enjoy the last few eps. Already can’t wait to get back for season 3.”

Mandy Moore (Rebecca) echoed those sentiments on Twitter while giving her stamp of approval on the last three episodes of the season, the first of which airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman tweeted footage of the final scene being finished with Sterling K. Brown and his two onscreen daughters, Eris Baker and Faithe Herman.

Fogelman told EW that the first of the final three episodes will “have some lightness and some fun.” “We feel like fans almost deserve a break, because it’s been really heavy,” he noted. As for the finale? “Ultimately, we’re culminating at a big, moving family event, which would presumably be Kate’s wedding.”

