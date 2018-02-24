The Blacklist star Megan Boone says character won't 'carry an assault rifle again'

The Blacklist‘s Megan Boone declared on social media Friday that her character on the NBC series, Elizabeth Keen, “will never carry an assault rifle again.” The move comes as gun control advocates continue to speak out in the wake of the high school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Additionally, Boone apologized if she ever painted assault rifles in a positive light. “I am deeply sorry for participating in glorifying them in the past. Yours, girl from Florida,” she tweeted.

Liz, an FBI agent on The Blacklist, is “not SWAT,” the actress clarified for a Twitter user. So her promise doesn’t necessarily interfere with her portrayal.

Liz Keen will never carry an assault rifle again and I am deeply sorry for participating in glorifying them in the past. Yours, girl from Florida — Megan Boone (@MeganBoone) February 23, 2018

I am not SWAT. https://t.co/4BRGf9fOQB — Megan Boone (@MeganBoone) February 23, 2018

On Feb. 14, a shooter opened fire with an AR-15 semi-automatic assault-style rifle at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killing 17 people and injuring several others. Celebrities, activists, high school students across the country, and survivors of the mass shooting have called on the government to push through gun control regulations.

Multiple companies, including Delta and United Airlines, have since severed business ties with the National Rifle Association after numerous individuals — including some of the Parkland survivors — criticized politicians for accepting donations from the organization.

Dear TX student activists, it is not within your districts’ rights to expel you for engaging in free speech. This will not be a blemish on your record, but theirs. Stand up for yourselves, always. Keep up the good fight! https://t.co/opmX2zAWnl — Megan Boone (@MeganBoone) February 22, 2018

On Thursday, Boone spoke out in support of some of the student demonstrators. “Stand up for yourselves, always,” she tweeted. “Keep up the good fight!”