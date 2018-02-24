Celebrity Big Brother: Omarosa compares White House to a plantation

Celebrity Big Brother’s most notorious houseguest makes some explosive comments about her time in the White House in a montage of previously unaired clips that will air on Saturday night’s recap episode, at one point comparing President Donald Trump’s White House to a plantation.

In one clip from day 6 of the game, Omarosa Manigault tells the other players, “I’m thinking of writing a tell-all sometime. He’s going to come after me with everything he has. Like, I’m going up against a kazillionaire. So I’ll probably end up in court for the next… but I have to tell my truth. I’m tired of being muted. All the stuff that I just put on a shelf somewhere out of loyalty — I’ve been defending somebody for so long, and I’m now I’m like, ‘Yo, you are a special kind of f—ed up, and that special breed, they’re about to learn all about it.”

She then segues into telling people how loyal she was (“I have been so loyal to the point where people are like looking at me like something is wrong”) before dropping a bombshell to describe her feelings after leaving the White House. “Ooh, freedom, I’ve been emancipated,” she says. “I feel like I just got freed off of a plantation.”

Those comments are sure to ruffle feathers in the Oval Office. But that’s not all. Later in other clips, Omarosa talks about how President Trump uses Twitter as a distraction, noting that “he’s never getting off Twitter.”

She also talks about the struggles of feeling alone among Trump’s other advisers. “I was literally the only African-American woman in the senior staff,” she says. “Nobody knows what I went through. I haven’t even told people some of the horrors I experienced.” Whatever she has not said on national television she must be holding back for that tell-all.

Watch the entire montage of Omarosa clips — including her comments about the White house — above. Celebrity Big Brother airs Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.