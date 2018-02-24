Watch Olympic snowboarder nearly collide with squirrel on the slopes

Daniela Ulbing’s Olympic dreams were put in jeopardy by one daredevil squirrel with a death wish.

The Austrian snowboarder was competing in the parallel giant slalom event in PyeongChang, South Korea on Saturday when the furry bandit rushed the slope.

Ulbing remained calm as she strategically maneuvered around the animal, which froze for a beat in front of the athlete weaving down the path. Then it bolted before becoming road kill.

Ulbing, meanwhile, finished on top of her heat. So take that, pesky squirrel!

Watch the rodent’s death-defying moment above.