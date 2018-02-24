Jennifer Lawrence and Catt Sadler team for Time's Up, #MeToo docuseries

While on the press tour for her film Red Sparrow in New York City, Jennifer Lawrence let slip a future project at women’s workspace The Wing on Friday.

“I’m going to be EPing a show with Catt Sadler,” she said.

That show, it turns out, is an upcoming docuseries inspired by the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements, a source has confirmed to EW. (The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the news.)

Lawrence and Sadler’s series, which doesn’t yet have a distributor, is said to focus on issues facing women today, specifically the gender wage gap — an important topic for both women.

In 2015, the Hunger Games and X-Men star penned an essay on the issue for Lena Dunham’s Lenny Letters about her experience negotiating for her salary on American Hustle. The Sony email hack revealed she had made significantly less money than her male costars, according to The Daily Beast at the time, and the Oscar winner has continued to speak out on the matter since.

“Thank you Catt for sharing your story,” Lawrence wrote on Facebook in December, sharing a link to Sadler’s blog post about her experience leaving E! News over what she stated was an “unfair” pay gap between her and her on-air colleague at the time, Jason Kennedy.

E! chief Frances Berwick defended the pay discrepancy, saying Sadler and Kennedy “had different roles and therefore different salaries.”

Lawrence is a longtime fan of the entertainment news anchor. In September, she admitted that seeing Sadler makes her “a little nervous” because she watches “so much” E! programming.

“Jennifer Lawrence has become a friend of mine — really, a hero of mine,” Sadler told THR in January. “Long before my own experiences, her voice has been an empowering one and one I’ve always admired. To have her in my corner is hard to put into words, to be honest.”

Teasing future projects beyond the scope of pop culture, Sadler added: “In this weird sense, I feel like I have an obligation to do work and represent the many voices who don’t have an audience. Between #MeToo, Time’s Up, and the general climate right now, I would prefer to use my voice in a way that could create content that has never been made before.”

Stephanie Soechtig — a documentary director who tackled gun control with Under the Gun and obesity with Fed Up — has been tapped to helm the docuseries, according to the source.

Reps for Sadler, Lawrence, and Soechtig did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.