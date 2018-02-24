Watch Constance Zimmer relive her S.H.I.E.L.D. death: Clark Gregg and I bawled!

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing now on PeopleTV. Go to PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite mobile or connected TV device.

Before she was Quinn King, executive producer of Everlasting on Lifetime’s Bachelor-esque drama UnREAL, Constance Zimmer was calling the shots as Rosalind Price, the head of the Advanced Threat Containment Unit on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Appearing on PeopleTV’s new series Couch Surfing, Zimmer chatted with EW’s Lola Ogunnaike about the character’s untimely death during the show’s third season — and how tricky it can be to die on screen.

“Clark was bawling his eyes out and I was bawling, and I wasn’t allowed to blink because I was supposed to die mid-breath,” Zimmer recalls as Price’s death plays out before her. “And you’re trying to hold the blood so it doesn’t get on the shirt because you only have so many shirts. I mean, there’s a lot going on.”

A lot, indeed. The House of Cards star also shared that she snapped a “great photo” to commemorate the moment, showing her covered in fake blood and flipping off the camera.

“Obviously with all love,” she said, “but I was like, ‘Really? That’s how I had to go?'”

