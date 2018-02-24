Charmed reboot finds another sister in Shades of Blue star

The Power of Three is almost complete.

Sarah Jeffery, a name from NBC’s Shades of Blue and Fox’s X-Files revival, has joined Melonie Diaz as one of the witchy sisters of The CW’s new Charmed pilot.

While the original Charmed focused on Prue (Shannen Doherty), Piper (Holly Marie Combs), and Phoebe (Alyssa Milano) — Doherty was replaced in later seasons with Rose McGowan as Paige — the “fierce, funny, feminist” reboot will focus on three sisters in a college town who go from cutting down the patriarchy to cutting down demons when they learn they are witches.

Jeffery will play Madison, the bubbly youngest sister who isn’t thrilled about the whole witchcraft thing, especially if it conflicts with her goal of getting into a sorority.

According to Deadline, one of Madison’s three sisters will be Mel (Diaz), an outspoken activist who loses her way after a family tragedy, and actor Ser’Darius Blain (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) will play the filmmaker boyfriend of Macy, the yet-to-be-cast third sister.

Jennie Snyder Urman of Jane the Virgin created this new take on Charmed with Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin, who penned the pilot. Snyder Urman will act as showrunner and also executive-produce with O’Toole and Rardin.