Trolls: The Beat Goes On! returns with adorable season 2 trailer

Don’t miss a beat: DreamWorks Trolls: The Beat Goes On is coming back for season 2, and there’s a brand-new trailer to enjoy.

Set after the events of the film, Trolls: The Beat Goes On stars Amanda Leighton (The Fosters, This Is Us) as Poppy and Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect) as Branch. The second season promises more colorful fun and “glitter-rific” adventures, as well as brand-new music. “It’s amazing, and I know I say that about a lot of things, but this time I really mean it!” says Princess Poppy in the trailer.

In addition to enjoying the new season, fans can pre-order a complete album of the music from the first two seasons on iTunes, which will be available on March 16.

The second season of Trolls: The Beat Goes On! begins streaming on Netflix March 9. Watch the trailer above.