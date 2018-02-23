The Expanse season 3 premiere date revealed in new teaser trailer

The space war continues!

On Friday, Syfy released a new teaser trailer for The Expanse season 3, which returns Wednesday, April 11. According to the network, the new season “finds Earth, Mars and The Belt at war, with each competing entity vying for control. Now, more than ever, the mission to unlock the secret of the protomolecule reaches an all-time high and every decision made could jeopardize the survival of the solar system.”

However, as Holden’s (Steven Strait) narration in the trailer indicates, the characters will also be dealing with their own internal struggles as well. “We’ve all made mistakes. Each of us has demons, regrets, a past that haunts us. But now it’s time to decide if we’ll let those mistakes define us,” says Holden in the promo. “In war, we not only have to face our enemies, but we must fight the battle within ourselves. It’s time to find out who we really are.”

Watch the grim trailer above.

As EW previously reported, Lost‘s Elizabeth Mitchell joins the cast this season as a character who “brings a new, spiritual perspective to the series.”

The 13-episode third season begins Wednesday, April 11 at 9 p.m. on Syfy.