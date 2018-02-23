The 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, are drawing to a close, and Team USA has announced their flag bearer for the Closing Ceremony: gold medal-winning cross-country skier Jessie Diggins.

Diggins is a two-time Olympian, who previously competed in Sochi in 2014. She and teammate Kikkan Randall made history during this year’s games by winning Team USA’s first-ever medal for women in cross-country skiing, taking the gold in the team spring (freestyle) event. Diggins and Randall are also the first U.S. cross-country skiers to win a world championship gold medal.

“This is such an incredible honor for me,” Diggins said in a statement from the U.S. Olympic Committee. “I’m really humbled and moved that the athletes voted for me. It’s so inspiring to feel the support and cheering from everyone. The coolest thing for me about the Games has been getting to meet other athletes on Team USA, and getting to cheer them on at their events and learn about what they do. I have so much respect and admiration for everybody here and am beyond honored to be able to lead us out of these Games.”

Diggins also posted on Instagram about the honor, writing in the caption, “I still don’t know what to say! There’s a lot of people who deserve this more than I do, and I know this because I’ve spent the last few weeks in the village having my mind blown watching so many brave and inspiring moments – both on and off the competition field. Thanks for believing in this lil lady because I’m sure feeling the love right back!”

Catch Jessie Diggins leading the United States delegation in the Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony, hosted by Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir on NBC on Sunday, February 25 at 8 p.m. ET.