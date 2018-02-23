HBO's Paterno trailer shows Al Pacino facing a reality check

“Dad, did you know about Jerry?”

In the latest trailer for the HBO Films presentation of Paterno, Penn State head football coach Joe Paterno (Al Pacino) is forced to confront whether he was complicit in the sex scandal surrounding his assistant coach, Jerry Sandusky, who was ultimately sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison after dozens of allegations of child abuse and molestation. The movie focuses on the final weeks of Paterno’s 46-year tenure as the winningest coach in college football.

Directed by Barry Levinson, the film also stars Riley Keough (as reporter Sara Ganim), Greg Grunberg, Annie Parisse, Larry Mitchell, and Kathy Backer as Paterno’s wife Sue.

The movie debuts April 7 on HBO.