Constance Zimmer on her House of Cards role: 'God bless David Fincher'

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing now on PeopleTV. Go to PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite mobile or connected TV device.

Constance Zimmer has nothing but love for her House of Cards character, Janine. “It brought me so much joy,” she says on the latest episode of PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing.

“This was supposed to be a 50-year-old woman, and was only supposed to be in three episodes,” she explains about the original conception of the character. “And God bless David Fincher, for … really fighting for me, and what I brought to the role, and it becoming even more than I think any of us had ever anticipated.”

Zimmer also discussed the ways Janine relates to journalists fighting for truth today and her excitement to return to the series. When asked if she’s drawn to “hard-bitten women” characters, however, she admits, “To be perfectly honest, I wish I had any control over it, I don’t.”

Watch Zimmer discuss her House of Cards experience in the clip above.