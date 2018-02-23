Constance Zimmer on the inequality her Entourage character faced: 'Don’t get me started!'

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing now on PeopleTV. Go to PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite mobile or connected TV device.

On Entourage, Constance Zimmer played Dana Gordon, a high-ranking and hard-charging Hollywood executive. On the latest episode of PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing, Zimmer explained that she relished Dana’s constant use of swear words, but also wondered at how her character was treated on the show vis-à-vis Ari Gold (Jeremy Piven).

“It was fun, because it was such a male chauvinistic show, to have a woman who could stand out and be strong and go toe-to-toe with the likes of Ari Gold,” Zimmer said. “Dana Gordon is just as strong, if not stronger, as Ari Gold. She’s also doing it in a professional manner, so why is she not treated better or even the same as him when he’s a complete a–hole and gets rewarded? Don’t even get me started!”

Zimmer also said that Ari’s attitude had an influence on one of her later roles.

“I modeled a little bit of Quinn on UnREAL after Ari Gold and Anna Wintour combined,” she said.

