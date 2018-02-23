One more down!

Friday’s installment of Celebrity Big Brother was a double eviction, and sadly, it was Brandi Glanville’s turn to take the hit. EW caught up with her right after she said her final goodbyes to the game and any chance at winning the grand prize.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: You told Julie Chen you made some “amazing friendships” and that you love a lot but “not all” of the houseguests. Tell me who fit the not all part.

BRANDI GLANVILLE: I mean, I think it’s pretty clear that I didn’t love Mark and James. Mark was super grumpy and James was egotistical and arrogant. I don’t know what it is, but I have a breaking point. It doesn’t take that much, to be honest, but it was just a little … I don’t know, Mark was acting famous, if that makes sense.

You said you got along with Omarosa. Were you skeptical of her at first?

I liked her in the beginning when we were working together. But then she had a little bit of a blow-up and I was like, oh hell no. But I came back around. She is a nice person. She’s good and she’s loyal and she’s smart as anything. In the end, I can say I do like her.

You seemed really relaxed in that house. Did the isolation ever get to you?

I have two kids living with me and I always have a friend staying over. I’m pretty comfortable in my space. I’m not like Metta who was trying to escape. I’m here to do a job and I want to finish it. I don’t quit so I had to make it okay.

What about your vanity? You weren’t made up every hour.

It sucked, to be clear. I just had this crazy laser done to my skin before I entered the house. My skin is not camera ready at all. At one point, all my extensions fell out, my skin is out. So I said, f— it. It is what it is.

So what was it like sharing one bathroom with 11 celebrities?

Boys are gross, we’ll just say that. They’re disgusting and gross.

How many bottles of wine do you think you went through, and was it good?

The wine was good. but we didn’t get wine a lot of time. We were not in charge of our intake. So we had to behave really well to get one bottle and it sucked. Probably three times we had more than one bottle. Otherwise it was one bottle of wine and a few beers. Ross and I were the only ones who drank wine, so it was two glasses each. It doesn’t take much, to be honest, but I can drink more. Let’s be clear.

What did you think of Keshia’s decision to leave the house?

I love Keshia but I don’t think it was fair to the rest of the players. It’s not fair. You knew you were breastfeeding when you came in. I know she is a single mom and I get the struggle. I miss my kids, too. I’m there to make money, too. I have to put food on the table. I know it’s a little different, but I didn’t think it was fair that she left mid-game and asked to be voted out and ruin our plan, and still get paid.

What was your take on Metta? Was he just homesick?

Metta tried to break out multiple times. I love him, he was genuine and sweet, but he was going stir crazy in the house. He was one of the most genuine people in the house. He was a ray of sunshine, and we didn’t get much sun.

What’s next for you? When can we see you on TV again?

Well, I have to go back and watch to see what the heck I did to see if anyone would want me again! I have kind of already blocked it all out. I do have a show coming out March 9 on WeTV with my dad called Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.

The Celebrity Big Brother finale airs Sunday.